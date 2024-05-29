What is North Carolina’s future in the ACC? What is the future of the ACC itself?

These are uncertain times for teams in the conference, even with the strength of the Grant of Rights. UNC’s recent BOT meeting that reflected significant frustration triggered a new level of discourse about the school and its conference.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss how UNC and the conference can find ways to make it work so it remains in tact and even adds to fortify the league for the long haul.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.