Daily Drop: Daily Drop: Another Massive Week Ahead for UNC...

CHAPEL HILL – Coming off an overtime escape at home against Boston College, North Carolina hits the road this week for a pair of exceptionally difficult games at Pittsburgh and Duke.

The Tar Heels have not played well of late and sit at 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. However, as we discuss in today’s Daily Drop, this is also an outstanding opportunity for the Heels to change the narrative of their season while shifting its course.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

