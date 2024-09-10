With Kaimon Rucker out for a few weeks, and having missed North Carolina’s win over Charlotte, opportunity has arrived for Tyler Thompson and Jaybron Harvey.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the two redshirt freshmen, their paths, and their games, and how the Tar Heels are dealing with not having their best defensive player.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

