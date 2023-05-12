In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss her three favorite football commitments she’s covered.

King has been at Rivals since it began more than two decades ago, and she settled on Quinshad Davis, Marquise Williams, and Chazz Surratt. She was deep into their recruitments, and broke the news that Surratt was flipping from Duke to North Carolina.

