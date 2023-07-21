Former West Virginia forward James Okonkwo announced two weeks ago he was transferring to play basketball at North Carolina, giving the Tar Heels five new players brought in from the portal this offseason.

Okonkwo has been playing for Great Britan’s FIBA U20 the last couple of weeks, and is expected in Chapel Hill by the end of July. He hasn’t filled out the paper work, so technically, he is not yet a Tar Heel, and UNC Coach Hubert Davis was unable to speak about Okonkwo at his summer press conference Thursday at the Smith Center.

That said, in today’s Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss how Okonkwo best fits at UNC now that they have had time to watch plenty of film and see him in action in Europe.

What does he bring to the table, what areas reflect his greatest potential, and how much of an asset should he be to the Tar Heels?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Discuss this podcast and UNC basketball with other like-minded Tar Heels fans

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>