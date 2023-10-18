North Carolina is 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in both major polls. The Tar Heels likely will be that high or higher when the first CFP poll is released in a couple of weeks.

Aside from winning, does UNC also need some style points to enhance how it’s viewed nationally?

In today’s Daily Drop, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, we discuss the possible need for style points, what they are, and how it can help the Tar Heels moving forward.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Sponsored by...

Underdog Fantasy has a lot to offer including their Pick Em Game. In Pick Em, you pick whether your favorite players will have a HIGHER or LOWER stat total in this week’s game for a chance to win big.

It’s so easy to play, just pick 2-5 stats of your favorite players and choose whether they’ll go higher or lower. You can 20x your money by going 5 for 5.

They also have a Best Ball Mania. If you think you know football, you’ve got to check this one out. This year’s Best Ball Mania has 15 million in total prizes up for grabs, with the winner taking home 3 million.

So sign up today with Promo Code HEEL and get your first deposit doubled up to $100.

Visit UnderdogFantasy.com or find them in the app store and don’t forget to register with my Promo Code HEEL to get your first deposit doubled up to $100.

Must be 18+ and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>



