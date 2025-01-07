How It Happened: Tar Heels Beat SMU 82-67

(Photo by USA Today)

CHAPEL HILL – SMU came into the Smith Center on Tuesday night presenting numerous challenges to a North Carolina team still finding itself. Instead, it was all that the Tar Heels displayed on the court that had the Mustangs spinning as UNC cruised to a 82-67 victory picking up its second consecutive ACC win. The Heels used a 9-0 run turning a 6-6 game into 15-6 and really never looked back. Carolina won each of segment of the first half and the first two after halftime in building a 19-point lead and owning every bit of momentum in the game. UNC's largest lead was 25 points. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 26 points followed by Ian jackson's 18 while Drake Powell added 17. This was UNC’s 1,075th all-time ACC game and SMU’s fourth. UNC improved to 10-6 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Mustangs dropped to 11-5 and 2-2. Here is How It Happened:

TV TO – UNC 8, SMU 6 with 15:19 left in the half UNC 3-7 FGs (1-2 from 3) SMU 3-8 FGs (0-0 from 3) Rebs – SMU 6-3 Cadeau 5 pts but 2 fouls JWash 2 blocks UNC 2 steals Notes: The Heels came out with a lot of energy clearly showing they understand how big the game is. Elliot Cadeau scored the first 5 points but also picked up his second foul at 16:03.

TV TO – UNC 18, SMU 10 with 11:59 left in the half That segment: UNC 10-4 UNC 6-11 FGs (4-6 from 3) SMU 4-13 FGs (1-3 from 3) Rebs – 7-7 (SMU 2-0 OR) Assists – UNC 5-1 TOs – SMU 3-2 Pts off TOs – UNC 3-0 Powell 8 pts, RJ 5, Cadeau 5 Notes: The energy for the Heels continued. And Drake Powell had a big stertch with two 3-pointers. Jalen Washington has 2 blocks already, too.

TV TO – UNC 27, SMU 17 with 7:37 left in the half That segment: UNC 9-7 UNC 9-19 FGs (5-8 from 3) SMU 6-20 FGs (2-7 from 3) Rebs – SMU 12-11 (4-2 OR SMU) Assists – UNC 7-2 TOs – SMU 5-3 Pts off TOs – UNC 7-2 Pts in paint – UNC 6-4 Fast break pts – UNC 4-0 Blocks – UNC 3-2 (JWash all 3) Powell 11 pts (3 threes) Notes: Powell not only with 11 points but had a beautiful feed to Cadeau for a layup in transition. Cadeau one-handed it for the bucket and 10-point lead. That's threee 10-point leads for UNC.

TV TO – UNC 33, SMU 20 with 3:45 left in the half That segment: UNC 6-3 UNC 11-26 FGs (6-10 from 3) SMU 7-26 FGs (2-10 from 3) Rebs – UNC 20-15 ***It was 6-3 SMU, so it’s 17-9 UNC since UNC has scored on 14 of 27 possessions (51.9%) SMU 2-for-8 on layups / 0-1 on dunks SMU has scored on 9 of 28 possessions (32.1%) Notes: The Heels have been getting after it on defense. They’ve allowed some open shots but have also forced some rushed shots. They have also muscled up of late on the board. Ian Jackson still hasn't scored but he has 5 rebounds.

Final Segment: *UNC 6-4 *Tar Heels won each of the segments in the first half *Largest lead was 17 at 39-22 *Ian Jackson’s only basket of the half came with 1:32 left

TV TO – UNC 48, SMU 31 with 15:28 left That segment: UNC 9-7 *UNC has won each segment thus far UNC 17-39 FGs (7-12 from 3) *UNC 10-for-27 inside the arc SMU 11-44 FGs (2-13 from 3) Rebs – UNC 31-27 (SMU 10-7 OR) 2nd chance pts – UNC 10-6 Fast break pts – UNC 11-2 Notes: Again, the Heels have energy to start the half. No letting up thus far. Jackson scored four quick points giving him 7 less than four minutes into the half after not scoring until 1:32 left in the first half. Cadeau with his 3rd foul

TV TO – UNC 63, SMU 42 with 11:30 left That segment: UNC 15-11 UNC 14 assists & 9 TOs UNC 16 pts off 9 SMU TOs Fast break pts – UNC 15-4 Pts in the paint – UNC 24-16 Rebs – UNC 33-28 (10-7 OR SMU) 2nd chance pts – UNC 10-6 Notes: Everyone is getting involved. Jae’Lyn Withers with a nifty three-point play, Ian Jackson in transition, Ven-Allen Lubin with a post move and jumper in the lane. And more D on that end of the floor.

TV TO – UNC 64, SMU 45 with 7:46 left That segment: SMU 3-1 *First time SMU won a segment Still no points for Jalen Washington and Seth Trimble FTs: UNC 13-19 / SMU 13-17 RJ 17 pts, Powell 14, Jackson 12

TV TO – UNC 76, SMU 60 with 3:00 left That segment: SMU 15-12 *The Tar Heels went 7:11 without hitting a FG *The score went from 63-38 to 66-52 in that span *Heels missed 6 consecutive shots in that stretch *RJ 23 points / Powell 17 / Ian 15 *Cade Tyson has not played *Jackson 6 rebs – leads UNC

Final Segment: *SMU 7-6 *RJ just got nailed in the face – he was on the ground for more than a minute with 2:03 left. He was bleeding a ton and walked the floor and into the tunnel toward the locker room. And the foul was called on him. The lead was as close as 12 before Jackson hit a 3-pointer inside the final minute.