Prairie View Transfer William Boone Talks Belichick, UNC, Himself

On Sunday, former Prairie View A&M offensive lineman William Boone became the 11th addition for North Carolina via the transfer portal this offseason. Boone joins Christo Kelly (Holy Cross), Chad Lindberg (Rice), and Miles McVay (Alabama) as transfers along the offensive line.

After spending time at Kilgore College and New Mexico Military Institute, both at the Junior College level, Boone made the transition to the FCS ranks at Prairie View A&M. He notched 782 snaps, including 43 against Michigan State.

Boone recently spoke with THI about being recruited by UNC Head Coach Bill Belichick, how the Tar Heel staff envision his role, and making the jump to not only the FBS level, but to a Power Four program.