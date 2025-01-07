Former UConn DE Pryce Yates Transferring to UNC

Former Connecticut defensive end Pryce Yates is transferring to play his final season of eligibility at North Carolina.

A three-year starter for the Huskies, Yates graded out at 71.8 and 77.5 in 2022 and 2023. This past season it dropped to 59.4, but he also missed six games after suffering a concussion and an undisclosed situation.

In three seasons, after redshirting in 2021, Yates accumulated 12.5 sacks and 30 TFLs. He was in on 108 tackles, forced three fumbles, recovered two fumbles, had three pass deflections, 71 pressures, 45 hurries, 23 missed tackles, and 57 STOPs.

Yates originally entered the portal in early December but withdrew and even posted something on social media he would be back at UConn for his senior year. But following the Fenway Bowl win over North Carolina, in which he was named the defensive MVP of the game, he went back into the portal. UNC was linked with him rather quickly.

Yates has one year of eligibility remaining.