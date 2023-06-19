In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on North Carolina’s various football uniforms and combinations, offering up which ones they give a thumbs up and thumbs down to.

They have some differing tastes, and similar ones, too. Chrome? Hmmm. Blue helmets? All blue uniforms? Storm trooper look? They discuss all of them in this Drop.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

