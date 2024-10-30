Daily Drop: Drake Powell Preview

in other news
Sharpshooter Tyson Ready to Show Much More of His Game
CHAPEL HILL – Jae’Lyn Withers said in early October that Cade Tyson had not missed a 3-point shot in a few months. He
THI Football Central: Florida State
DATE: Saturday, November 2, 2024 WHERE: Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560); Tallahassee, Florida TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ACC N
Both UNC Freshman are Named in the Bleacher Report NBA Mock Draft
Bleacher Report released its 2025 NBA Mock Draft Monday, and Drake Powell and Ian Jackson were named.
Collins Talks Ritzie's Pick 6, Rucker's Impact, Scaling Back, and FSU
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center
Lindsey Goes In-Depth on Criswell's Growth, Talks Hampton and FSU
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center
As North Carolina nears the formal start to its basketball season, we conclude our player previews.
And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss freshman guard/wing/forward Drake Powell, what we’ve seen from him so far in practice and the exhibition games and what to expect moving forward? Where does he fit in best with the Tar Heels? All of that and more.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.