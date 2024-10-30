Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
Daily Drop: Drake Powell Preview
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
As North Carolina nears the formal start to its basketball season, we conclude our player previews.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss freshman guard/wing/forward Drake Powell, what we’ve seen from him so far in practice and the exhibition games and what to expect moving forward? Where does he fit in best with the Tar Heels? All of that and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

