ago basketball Edit

Daily Drop: Elliot Cadeau Season Preview

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
{{ link.display_text }}
North Carolina opens it 2024-25 basketball season in just more than four weeks, so as we continue previewing the Tar Heels, we look at sophomore point guard in today’s Daily Drop.

What did he improve on late last season that should carry over? What areas of his game have gone up a notch? What to expect and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

*******************

Sponsored by: @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net**

*Hate your job?

*Hate your boss?

*Ready to take control of your career?

Call Andy Luedecke to learn more. Consultation is FREE, and he can help you find your perfect franchise. He did it for himself. Dumpster & porta potties are two of his franchises, and so many different things can be yours.

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

*******************



{{ article.title }}
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
