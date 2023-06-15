In this Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the arrival of North Carolina freshmen Elliot Cadeau and Zayden High and how it signals the start of the 2023-24 Tar Heels basketball season.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

********************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

********************************************************************************