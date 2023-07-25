North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis lost seven players to the transfer portal from last year’s team, but gained five from the portal in addition to adding a pair of freshmen.

So, one of the missions this offseason has been to build chemistry off the court, which has also led to some on-court cohesion, Davis recently said during his summer press conference at the Smith Center.

In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss this and what AJ learned from being at Davis’ presser last week. He also had a chance to see some of the players, which helped shaped an early impression on the 2023-24 Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

Discuss this podcast and UNC basketball with other like-minded Tar Heels fans

