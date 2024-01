North Carolina has held its last four opponents to 10-for-86 from 3-point range, which is 11.6 percent.

Some people say the Tar Heels have been quite lucky some good perimeter shooting players and teams have missed a lot of open shots. Some say the Heels are mostly responsible for the errant shooting by their foes.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss that.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.