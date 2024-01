North Carolina is back on the road this weekend when the fourth-ranked Tar Heels visit Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum.

UNC has won seven consecutive games, is 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the ACC for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Eagles are 11-6 and 2-4.

In today’s Daily Drop, Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones look ahead to the game discussing matchups and how it might play out.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.