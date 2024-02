With North Carolina losing three of its last five games, the Tar Heels need to get their mojo back.

The ACC Tournament is a month away and the NCAA selection Sunday is in 31 days. UNC has time to find itself again playing like it did during its earlier ten-game win streak.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this while noting a series of concerning stat comparisons from the win streak to the last five contests.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.