In this edition of the Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss how close Mack Brown was to having the Tar Heels as regulars in the national conversation and competing for a championship.

His last two UNC teams in 1996 and 1997 finished in the top 10 and may have fielded the best defense in the nation both seasons. So, was he on the cusp of leading Carolina to a shot at a title? Jacob & AJ share their thoughts.

