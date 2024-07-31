Daily Drop: How Hampton Will Factor Into UNC's Passing Game!
Omarion Hampton ran for 1,504 yards and 15 TDs last season, but will he be more a part of North Carolina’s passing attack this fall? We spoke with him about it last week, and the All-American says it will happen.
In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss Hampton being more a part of UNC’s passing attack and how he will be used.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
