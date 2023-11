While North Carolina won last weekend, beating Campbell wasn’t enough to remove the cloud hovering above from the surprising losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech.

So, with three tough games remaining, two of which are versus rivals and the other against the ACC’s top program over the last decade, how much can the Tar Heels shift the narrative about them over this stretch?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this and offer our take.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.