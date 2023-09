For the first time since 1976, North Carolina has wins over teams from the SEC and Big Ten in the same year, as the No. 17 Tar Heels have beaten South Carolina and Minnesota in building a 3-0 record thus far.

In today’s Daily Drop, we look at that 1976 team that defeated Florida and Northwestern, and how many other times UNC has had a chance to achieve this. And what it might mean.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy