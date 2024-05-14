As North Carolina continues its quest to add to its 2024-25 roster through the transfer portal, the focus is on a trio of available big men.

Coleman Hawkins, Ugonna Onyenso, and Ven-Allen Lubin are very different players, and each would help UNC in their ow way, but how much would each fit?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss each of the players, their uniqueness, and how they would fit with the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.