Daily Drop: Huge Game for UNC versus UConn On Tuesday Night
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
A meeting between top-10 teams takes place Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss No. 9 North Carolina versus No. 5 Connecticut, and some things the Tar Heels must do to earn a victory, plus how important this game is.
UNC is 7-1 overall as is UConn. The Tar Heels have won three consecutive games over Arkansas, Tennessee, and Florida State, while the Huskies are coming off a close loss at Kansas. They have wins over Indiana and Texas on their resume as well.
*Video edits by Kevin Roy.