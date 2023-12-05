A meeting between top-10 teams takes place Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss No. 9 North Carolina versus No. 5 Connecticut, and some things the Tar Heels must do to earn a victory, plus how important this game is.

UNC is 7-1 overall as is UConn. The Tar Heels have won three consecutive games over Arkansas, Tennessee, and Florida State, while the Huskies are coming off a close loss at Kansas. They have wins over Indiana and Texas on their resume as well.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.