Daily Drop: Ian Jackson Preview

Film Review: The New Look Tar Heels
North Carolina had some new and different offensive looks in Tuesday night's win over Memphis.
Daily Drop: How Many More Games Will the Tar Heels Win?
North Carolina’s football team is currently in its first of two open dates in the schedule, as the next one comes after
Catching Up With 2025 UNC Commit Evan Haynes After Latest Visit
Evan Haynes is a 3-star, 6-foot-3, 200-pound class of 2025 wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA
Observations From Carolina's 84-76 Exhibition Win at Memphis
*Let’s start with Seth Trimble. His 33-point performance makes him the easy topic, but also because what he showed are
Inside The Game: Carolina's Exhibition Win at Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN – It may have been an exhibition game, but North Carolina’s 84-76 victory over Memphis on Tuesday night at
With the start of North Carolina’s basketball season just a few weeks away, we continues previewing the Tar Heels.
In today’s Daily Drop we discuss freshman wing Ian Jackson.
Note: This was recorded before the Memphis exhibition game.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
