Snowstorm Crowd Helps Fuel Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL – A significant snowstorm didn’t stop North Carolina from playing one of its best basketball games of the season Wednesday night, and it didn’t force the Tar Heels to play in a mostly empty arena, either. Quite the contrary, and the players certainly felt it.

The university announced a couple of hours before tipoff against NC State the arena would be open to the general public with no admission charged. So, anyone willing and capable of making their way to the Smith Center could watch the game for free and just about sit wherever they wanted.

Approximately 15,000 fans showed up, many of which were students helping to fuel UNC’s 97-73 rout of the Wolfpack.

“It felt like it was 22,000 people in here,” veteran RJ Davis said.

The entire lower bowl was full by the opening tip and fans continued trickling in well into the first half filling much of the upper deck in a building that seats 21,750. The environment was clearly different from most home games and matched the few occasions in the past when UNC has hosted snow games.

“We heard about the history when there’s been other snowstorms and the students kind of filled the void,” junior guard Seth Trimble said. “But I didn’t think much of it until the second time we ran out (for warmups)… I said (to teammate), ‘It’s not packed, but the energy in here feels different the second the game started.’”

This was the third time in Smith Center history they have opened the building to anyone for a game. The other two times were both against Maryland when it was still a member of the ACC. The Tar Heels beat the Terrapins, 95-89, in 1994 and 75-63 in 2000.