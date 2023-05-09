In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss North Carolina class of 2024 basketball commit James Brown and class of 2024 standout and UNC target Boogie Fland.

David recently saw both play in person and spoke with them as well, and offers plenty of insight into the kind of player Brown is and might be for the Tar Heels, and about Fland’s game and recruitment.

We'd like to know your thoughts on these players, so do so here, on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month.

