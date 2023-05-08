In this edition of THI’s Daily Drop, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on the ACC getting rid of divisions for football, and if this is a positive or negative for North Carolina football moving forward.

Jacob & AJ have different opinions here, and we’d like to know yours. Make sure to share them in the thread here on Twitter or Facebook, or you can become a premium subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

