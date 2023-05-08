Daily Drop: Is Division-Less ACC Good For UNC?
In this edition of THI’s Daily Drop, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on the ACC getting rid of divisions for football, and if this is a positive or negative for North Carolina football moving forward.
Jacob & AJ have different opinions here, and we’d like to know yours. Make sure to share them in the thread here on Twitter or Facebook, or you can become a premium subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
********************************************************************************
Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month
********************************************************************************