In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts about the much-discussed topic in recent months: Is it fair to compare North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis to former coach Matt Doherty after their second seasons?

With the Tar Heels’ struggles and not making the NCAA Tournament this past season, many pundits and UNC fans have posed the question, as Doherty’s second team had the worst record of any Carolina club in history.

Jacob & AJ discuss that, what are the similarities, and dissimilarities, and ultimately what side of the discussion each reside.

