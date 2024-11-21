Published Nov 21, 2024
Daily Drop: Is Omarion Hampton UNC's Best RB Ever?
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
Omarion Hampton is 78 yards from being just the fourth ACC player in the last 20 years to amass consecutive 1,500-yard rushing seasons. The other three: Dalvin Cook; Travis Etienne; and Lamar Jackson.

That’s impressive company and Hampton is worthy of inclusion. And given his continued level of play, a question has come of up late asking if he’s the best running back un UNC history. The program has produced a tremendous number of outstanding backs and the competition is stuff, but in this Daily Drop, we discuss why he is close to achieving that status.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.