Daily Drop: Is Omarion Hampton UNC's Best RB Ever?

Omarion Hampton is 78 yards from being just the fourth ACC player in the last 20 years to amass consecutive 1,500-yard rushing seasons. The other three: Dalvin Cook; Travis Etienne; and Lamar Jackson.

That’s impressive company and Hampton is worthy of inclusion. And given his continued level of play, a question has come of up late asking if he’s the best running back un UNC history. The program has produced a tremendous number of outstanding backs and the competition is stuff, but in this Daily Drop, we discuss why he is close to achieving that status.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.