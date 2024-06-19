Daily Drop: Is the Portal Changing High School Decision Time Tables?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Some of the top high school basketball players in the nation have recently hinted at the uncertainty about future rosters as part of their thinking in the recruiting process.
In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the effect the transfer portal could be having on the top prospects when that it could be forcing some to wait until the spring to make their decisions.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.