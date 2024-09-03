Advertisement

Published Sep 3, 2024
Daily Drop: It's Time For the Heels to Stack a Defensive Performance
North Carolina’s defense posted outstanding numbers in the Tar Heels’ 19-17 win at Minnesota last week. But UNC has played well on defense in each of its openers under Mack Brown but that hasn’t carried into the rest of those seasons.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss that and outline this reality with some fascinating numbers.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

