Daily Drop: Jae'Lyn Withers Preview

North Carolina opens its basketball season in 12 days so we continue previewing the Tar Heels.
And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss veteran forward Jae’Lyn Withers.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- RB
- OLB
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE
North Carolina opens its basketball season in 12 days so we continue previewing the Tar Heels.
And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss veteran forward Jae’Lyn Withers.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center
A.J. Dybantsa's legend grows by the day. It is bigger than ever after a huge weekend at the Border League.
Logan Farrell, a 3-star class of 2025 tight end who attends Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, IL, has flipped
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s first open date in its football schedule simply couldn’t have come at a better time.To
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center
A.J. Dybantsa's legend grows by the day. It is bigger than ever after a huge weekend at the Border League.