Published Oct 23, 2024
Daily Drop: Jae'Lyn Withers Preview
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina opens its basketball season in 12 days so we continue previewing the Tar Heels.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss veteran forward Jae’Lyn Withers.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

