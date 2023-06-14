In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss what is on tap for North Carolina recruiting over the rest of this month.

The Tar Heels have hosted prosects on official visits each of the first two weekends, rendering four commitments, and two weekends remain. AJ & Deans share their thoughts on that, what position group fans should keep an eye on the most, and more.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

********************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

********************************************************************************