Cormac Ryan has found a measure of consistency with his shot, matching his constant intensity, defense, and floor game, which raises North Carolina’s chances at contending for something special over the next month.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss Ryan’s play over the last few weeks, his importance to the seventh-ranked Tar Heels, and his game moving forward.

UNC is 24-6 overall and 16-3 in the ACC, and the Heels visit Duke on Saturday night to close out the regular season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.