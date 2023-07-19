No college basketball program has participated in at least one Final Four in every decade of the NCAA Tournament other than North Carolina. And in fact, the Tar Heels have also played in a national title game at least once in each decade.

From Ben Carnevale to Frank McGuire to Dean Smith to Bill Guthridge to Roy Williams to Hubert Davis, six different UNC coaches have led Carolina to a Final Four spanning all nine of these decades.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss that amazing accomplishment, why it’s happened, and what other programs are closes to the Tar Heels in these achievements?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

