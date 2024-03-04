Daily Drop: RJ Davis Is Having the Best Season at UNC Since...?
Last week, THI’s Jacob Turner put out a tweet on Twitter/X asking North Carolina fans: RJ Davis is having the best season at UNC since?
It was a terrific thread with some interesting replies. So, we decided to also hit on the question. And in today’s Daily Drop, we do that.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
