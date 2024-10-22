Daily Drop: Seth Trimble Preview

in other news
RJ Davis Named Preseason First-Team AP All-America
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—North Carolina fifth-year guard RJ Davis earned a spot on the 2024-25 Preseason AP All-America first
Daily Drop: UNC's Crucial 2-Game Road Sprint Before Another Bye Week
The open date is now in the past as North Carolina prepares to visit Virginia on Saturday. Then the Tar Heels are at
UVA's Scott Stadium was Once a House of Horrors for the Tar Heels
Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA, was once a true house of horrors for North Carolina’s football
Ty Claude Recognizes His Piece In UNC's Puzzle
CHAPEL HILL - With the departure of Armando Bacot after five seasons in Chapel Hill, North Carolina lacked a clear
UNC Commits' Results: Week 9
In week nine, future Tar Heels Bryce Baker and Austin Alexander extended their undefeated seasons, while Demon June Jr.
in other news
RJ Davis Named Preseason First-Team AP All-America
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—North Carolina fifth-year guard RJ Davis earned a spot on the 2024-25 Preseason AP All-America first
Daily Drop: UNC's Crucial 2-Game Road Sprint Before Another Bye Week
The open date is now in the past as North Carolina prepares to visit Virginia on Saturday. Then the Tar Heels are at
UVA's Scott Stadium was Once a House of Horrors for the Tar Heels
Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA, was once a true house of horrors for North Carolina’s football
The official start to North Carolina’s basketball season is in less than two weeks, so we continue previewing the individual Tar Heels.
In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss junior guard Seth Trimble.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Sponsored by: @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net**
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- RB
- OLB
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE