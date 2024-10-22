Advertisement

RJ Davis Named Preseason First-Team AP All-America

RJ Davis Named Preseason First-Team AP All-America

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—North Carolina fifth-year guard RJ Davis earned a spot on the 2024-25 Preseason AP All-America first

 • UNC Athletics & Communications
Daily Drop: UNC's Crucial 2-Game Road Sprint Before Another Bye Week

Daily Drop: UNC's Crucial 2-Game Road Sprint Before Another Bye Week

The open date is now in the past as North Carolina prepares to visit Virginia on Saturday. Then the Tar Heels are at

Video content
 • THI Staff
UVA's Scott Stadium was Once a House of Horrors for the Tar Heels

UVA's Scott Stadium was Once a House of Horrors for the Tar Heels

Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA, was once a true house of horrors for North Carolina’s football

 • Andrew Jones
Ty Claude Recognizes His Piece In UNC's Puzzle

Ty Claude Recognizes His Piece In UNC's Puzzle

CHAPEL HILL - With the departure of Armando Bacot after five seasons in Chapel Hill, North Carolina lacked a clear

 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Commits' Results: Week 9

UNC Commits' Results: Week 9

In week nine, future Tar Heels Bryce Baker and Austin Alexander extended their undefeated seasons, while Demon June Jr.

 • Bryant Baucom

Published Oct 22, 2024
Daily Drop: Seth Trimble Preview
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
The official start to North Carolina’s basketball season is in less than two weeks, so we continue previewing the individual Tar Heels.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss junior guard Seth Trimble.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

