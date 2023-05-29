In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss whether or not they believe North Carolina should play one basketball game a season inside Carmichael Arena.

Known as Carmichael Auditorium when the Tar Heels played there from December 1965 until early January 1986. Jacob & AJ share their thoughts about Carmichael, which is now home to UNC’s women’s team, why playing a game there makes sense and why it doesn’t, and ultimately they offer their final take on the matter.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

********************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

********************************************************************************