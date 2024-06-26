Advertisement
Published Jun 26, 2024
Daily Drop: Special Teams Needs Some Fixing...
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

An area of concern for North Carolina heading into the 2024 football season can be found within the Tar Heels’ special teams units.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss where UNC excels and has problems on special teams. This also concludes our look at each position group.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

