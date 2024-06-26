Advertisement
Daily Drop: Special Teams Needs Some Fixing...
An area of concern for North Carolina heading into the 2024 football season can be found within the Tar Heels’ special teams units.
In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss where UNC excels and has problems on special teams. This also concludes our look at each position group.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- TE
- OLB
- TE
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE
Advertisement
Advertisement
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School