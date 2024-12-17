Daily Drop: UNC's Football Power Play PLAY...

North Carolina won a basketball game this past Saturday at the Smith Center, but it also won in football inside the famous building.

The power play by UNC by having new head coach Bill Belichick speak to the crowd at halftime and then introduce, and also have speak to the fans, 4-star 2025 quarterback commit Bryce Baker was unprecedented.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss what a huge Power Play that was for the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

