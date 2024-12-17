Published Dec 17, 2024
Delaware Transfer DE Abou-Jaoude Commits to Carolina
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

Melkart Abou-Jaoude, a defensive end who spent the last three seasons at Delaware, had committed to North Carolina as a football transfer, he posted on social media Tuesday.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he led the Blue Hens with 6.5 sacks this past season, plus 9.5 TFLs. In 401 snaps, Abou-Jaoude graded out at 75.0 for the season. He registered 11 QB hurries, batted a pass, recorded 13 STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense), and he had only 4 missed tackles.

Abou-Jaoude played just 10 snaps in 2022, so he has two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2023, he played 3-0 snaps grading at 69.0. Overall, in his Delaware career, the Newton, NJ, native registered 34 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14.5 TFLs, 1 batted pass, 24 STOPs, and 5 missed tackles.

He was on the Football Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for 2023.

His Delaware Bio

Delaware Blue Hens Stats

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings