Delaware Transfer DE Abou-Jaoude Commits to Carolina

Melkart Abou-Jaoude, a defensive end who spent the last three seasons at Delaware, had committed to North Carolina as a football transfer, he posted on social media Tuesday.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he led the Blue Hens with 6.5 sacks this past season, plus 9.5 TFLs. In 401 snaps, Abou-Jaoude graded out at 75.0 for the season. He registered 11 QB hurries, batted a pass, recorded 13 STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense), and he had only 4 missed tackles.

Abou-Jaoude played just 10 snaps in 2022, so he has two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2023, he played 3-0 snaps grading at 69.0. Overall, in his Delaware career, the Newton, NJ, native registered 34 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14.5 TFLs, 1 batted pass, 24 STOPs, and 5 missed tackles.

He was on the Football Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for 2023.

His Delaware Bio

Delaware Blue Hens Stats