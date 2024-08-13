Could North Carolina name a starting quarterback by this weekend?

UNC Coach Mack Brown said this past Sunday he hopes to, which would come after the team’s second full scrimmage Saturday. It would also put the Tar Heels 12 days before the opening kickoff at Minnesota on August 29.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why we think a starter will be named this weekend and the variables surrounding this process and why it makes sense to get it done.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

