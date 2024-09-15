UNC Commits' Results: Week 4

Here are the week four results for UNC commits.

While North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the young season over the weekend, 14 future Tar Heels were also in action across the 2025 and 2026 class.

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) improved to 4-0 on the season, shutting out Campbell County HS (KY), 42-0.

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) returned to the win column on Friday, defeating Union Grove HS (GA), 21-14.

Logan Farrell - Following an 0-2 start, Hersey HS (IL) earned its first win of the season, 28-23, over Maine South HS (IL).

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) fell to 2-2 on the season with a 28-7 loss to Savannah Christian (GA).

Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) secured a second-straight win to start the season, downing North Harford HS (MD), 42-3.

Demon June Jr. - Friday’s matchup between Jacksonville HS (NC) and West Carteret HS (NC) was re-scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16.

Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) pitched a shutout against Etowah HS (GA), securing a 34-0 win.

STATS: Kruah tallied 85 rushing yards and one touchdown on three carries, while hauling in two passes for 39 yards. On defense, Kruah also recorded an interception.

Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) dropped its first game of the season, falling to Archbishop Spalding HS (MD), 45-0.

Byron Nelson - Katy HS (TX) recorded a season-high 47 points against Morton Ranch HS (TX), improving to 2-1 with a 47-7 victory.

Alex Payne -Gainesville HS (GA) dropped to 3-1 on the season, losing to Carrollton HS (GA), 45-16, on the road.

Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) finished its three-game road trip with a 27-12 win over John Curtis Christian (LA).

STATS: Pritchett paced the roster with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.



