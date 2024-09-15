UNC Commits' Results: Week 4

in other news
THI TV: Mack Brown Post-NC Central Press Conference
North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 45-10 victory over NC Central on Saturday
Three Tar Heels Talk About Beating NC Central
Three Tar Heels talk about their 45-10 win over the NC Central Eagles on Saturday night.
How It Happened: UNC 45, NC Central 10
North Carolina shook off three largely sluggish quarters to pull away from North Carolina Central, 45-10, on Saturday
While North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the young season over the weekend, 14 future Tar Heels were also in action across the 2025 and 2026 class.
Here are the week four results for UNC commits.
Class of 2025
Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) improved to 4-0 on the season, shutting out Campbell County HS (KY), 42-0.
Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) returned to the win column on Friday, defeating Union Grove HS (GA), 21-14.
Logan Farrell - Following an 0-2 start, Hersey HS (IL) earned its first win of the season, 28-23, over Maine South HS (IL).
Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) fell to 2-2 on the season with a 28-7 loss to Savannah Christian (GA).
Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) secured a second-straight win to start the season, downing North Harford HS (MD), 42-3.
Demon June Jr. - Friday’s matchup between Jacksonville HS (NC) and West Carteret HS (NC) was re-scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16.
Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) pitched a shutout against Etowah HS (GA), securing a 34-0 win.
STATS: Kruah tallied 85 rushing yards and one touchdown on three carries, while hauling in two passes for 39 yards. On defense, Kruah also recorded an interception.
Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) dropped its first game of the season, falling to Archbishop Spalding HS (MD), 45-0.
Byron Nelson - Katy HS (TX) recorded a season-high 47 points against Morton Ranch HS (TX), improving to 2-1 with a 47-7 victory.
Alex Payne -Gainesville HS (GA) dropped to 3-1 on the season, losing to Carrollton HS (GA), 45-16, on the road.
Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) finished its three-game road trip with a 27-12 win over John Curtis Christian (LA).
STATS: Pritchett paced the roster with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Class of 2026
Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Griffin-Haynes and Rolesville HS (NC) moved to 3-1 on the season with a 30-27 overtime victory over Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC).
STATS: Griffin-Haynes helped hold Cardinal Gibbons to just 3.2 yards per rush and assisted in forcing two turnovers in the win.
Zaid Lott - Providence Day (NC) cruised to a 63-15 win over Charlotte Country Day School (NC) in its conference opener.
STATS: Lott completed 15 of his 27 pass attempts, throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns. He was just as impactful on the ground, rushing for 31 yards and two scores.
Danny Odem - In his first game since committing to UNC, Odem and First Academy (FL) earned a 42-6 victory against Melbourne Central Catholic (FL) to begin the season 4-0.