North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 45-10 victory over NC Central on Saturday

 • THI Staff
Three Tar Heels talk about their 45-10 win over the NC Central Eagles on Saturday night.

 • THI Staff
 • Kevin Roy
 • Kevin Roy
How It Happened: UNC 45, NC Central 10

How It Happened: UNC 45, NC Central 10

North Carolina shook off three largely sluggish quarters to pull away from North Carolina Central, 45-10, on Saturday

 • Andrew Jones

Published Sep 15, 2024
UNC Snap Counts Versus NC Central
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the season, downing NC Central, 45-10, on Saturday.

Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive UNC players from the win.

The Tar Heels wrap up their homestand on Saturday against James Madison at 12:00.

QUARTERBACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

HARRELL

26

11

0

1

14

CRISWELL

47

3

0

0

24

RUNNING BACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

HAMPTON

57

26

2

27

2

GAUSE

14

6

0

8

0

FRENCH

5

2

0

3

0

WIDE RECEIVER
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

JONES

59

26

0

0

33

MCCOLLUM

5

3

0

0

2

HAMILTON

53

26

0

0

27

CULLIVER

10

6

0

0

4

PAYSOUR

24

13

0

0

11

BILLUPS II

9

7

0

0

2

TAYLOR

5

2

0

0

3

SHIPP

11

5

0

0

6

BLACKWELL

3

0

0

0

3

GREEN

4

1

0

0

3

TIGHT END
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASS PASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

NESBIT

37

20

0

0

17

COPENHAVER

55

23

0

0

32

JOHNSON

13

2

0

0

11

TIERNEY

1

0

0

0

1

OFFENSIVE LINE
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

MCGOWAN

68

0

32

0

36

LEFTWICH

5

0

2

0

3

SAMPSON

68

0

32

0

36

LAMPKIN

68

0

32

0

36

GREEN

68

0

32

0

36

BURKES

5

0

2

0

3

RICE

5

0

2

0

3

GREENBERG

68

0

32

0

36

ADORNO

5

0

2

0

3

MASTERSON

5

0

2

0

3

DEFENSIVE SNAP COUNTS VS MINNESOTA

DEFENSIVE LINE
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

RITZIE

33

20

13

0

EVANS

31

16

15

0

COWAN

13

10

3

0

ATKINSON

32

16

16

0

HESTER JR.

34

21

12

1

SHAW

28

14

14

0

HARRIS

28

16

11

1

LORA

5

3

2

0

STARLINGS

8

6

2

0

JACKSON

3

3

0

0

RUSH
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

THOMPSON

35

19

16

0

HARVEY

26

15

8

3

LINEBACKER
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

ECHOLS

61

34

8

19

CAMPBELL

61

34

6

21

LAVALLEE

6

4

0

2

SHORT

7

5

0

2

LAW

2

2

0

0

HAMRICK

5

4

1

0

WOODS

1

1

0

0

DEFENSIVE BACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

HARRIS

59

34

0

25

HARDY

11

7

1

3

HUZZIE

61

34

0

27

STEWART

7

5

0

2

COST

57

31

2

24

LANE

58

32

3

23

ALLEN

61

34

0

27

ADAMS

6

6

0

2

MILLER

7

5

0

2

PATTERSON

1

1

0

0

ZIGLAR

8

6

0

2

WHITE

1

1

0

0

THOMPSON

1

1

0

0

North Carolina
