Kings Mountain ATH Discusses First Offer, Which is From UNC

William Vaughn is a 6-foot-6, 225-pound class of 2026 athlete from Kings Mountain High School in Kings Mountain, NC, who was in Chapel Hill this past weekend for North Carolina’s game against North Carolina Central.

And after the Tar Heels’ decisive 45-10 win over the Eagles, he had a sit-down with head coach Mack Brown. During their conversation, Brown rendered him his first offer. Vaughn, who plays defensive end and wide receiver in high school, is being recruited by Carolina as a high end.

Vaughn talked all things Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the Tar Heels: