Jacolby Criswell returning to North Carolina surprised many, but it could be something that occurs more often moving forward. And that’s not so bad.

Just in the last few years, quite a few football players have left UNC only wanting to return, but there wasn’t room, or they didn’t for whatever reason. The current rules allows players to go back to their original school, if everything is aligned.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this and why we think it’s one of the positives amidst the new chaotic era we’re in.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.