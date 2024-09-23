Daily Drop: The Reality Surrounding Carolina Football...





North Carolina sits at 3-1 with ACC play filling out the rest of its schedule. But with the Tar Heels coming off a historically bad 70-50 loss at home to James Madison, the topics of interest have centered around head coach Mack Brown and the program in general.

In this edition of the Daily Drop, Jacob & AJ discuss fallout from the horrid loss and some of the obstacles Brown encounters fighting for the program. It runs the gamut, and would be an issue for anyone else that runs UNC football.

This is a longer drop than usual but is loaded with information fans need to better understand the full scope of Carolina football.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************