Basketball practice formally starts for North Carolina in a couple of weeks, so the anticipation is certainly growing.

In today’s Daily Drop, we offer up some thoughts about what’s on our minds about the Tar Heels as practice is almost here, what we look forward to see at practice and when talking with the players, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************

We're using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels, aside from the content we produce. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************



