Daily Drop: UNC's Opener at Minnesota Is Just 2 Weeks Away...

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VKQzIxOG1YTnBRP3NpPXVqYUhvbk1wUG10a0l3MWo/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PTEnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Believe it or not, North Carolina’s football season begins in two weeks when the Tar Heels visit Minnesota on August 29.

UNC and the Golden Gophers kick off at 8 PM and the game will air on FOX. Carolina won last year’s meeting in Chapel Hill 31-13.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss being two weeks away from the opener, fan interest picking up, and where the Tar Heels are in the process of preparing for the season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

