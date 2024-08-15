Believe it or not, North Carolina’s football season begins in two weeks when the Tar Heels visit Minnesota on August 29.

UNC and the Golden Gophers kick off at 8 PM and the game will air on FOX. Carolina won last year’s meeting in Chapel Hill 31-13.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss being two weeks away from the opener, fan interest picking up, and where the Tar Heels are in the process of preparing for the season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.