Daily Drop: UNC's Opener at Minnesota Is Just 2 Weeks Away...
Believe it or not, North Carolina’s football season begins in two weeks when the Tar Heels visit Minnesota on August 29.
UNC and the Golden Gophers kick off at 8 PM and the game will air on FOX. Carolina won last year’s meeting in Chapel Hill 31-13.
In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss being two weeks away from the opener, fan interest picking up, and where the Tar Heels are in the process of preparing for the season.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.