Daily Drop: UNC's Path To The NCAA Tournament...

North Carolina sits at 13-10 over all and 6-5 in the ACC with 9 games remaining in the regular season. And the question is, what is UNC’s path to the NCAA Tournament?

In this Daily Drop, we discuss if the Tar Heels have a way to earn a spot in the field before heading to the ACC Tournament.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by March: 20,000 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X; and 12,000 for Facebook.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************